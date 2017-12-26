New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The south Delhi civic body today sealed a wedding venue in Chhattarpur for having an "additional built-up area" in violation of norms, the SDMC said, as scores of area traders protested the sealing drive.

The action by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation was initiated by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee.

It came days after the SDMC sealed 51 commercial units in the posh Defence Colony Market for "not depositing" conversion charges as per the provisions in the city's Master Plan 2021.

"As per instructions of the monitoring committee, the building department of the south zone of the SDMC sealed Ramaya Farm, being used for organising social functions," the SMDC said in a statement.

The civic body alleged there was an "additional built-up area" at the function venue in violation of the civic norms.

"As soon as the sealing team arrived, a large number of people gathered to resist the action. This delayed the action against other properties," a senior SDMC official said.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) urged both the central and Delhi governments to swing into action and "protect Delhi traders from the onslaught of sealing", which, it alleged, was a "result of inaction, callous and lethargic attitude" of government officials.

"As per the law, traders need to be first sent a notice before carrying out any sealing. Why is the action being taken so arbitrarily," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal claimed in a statement.

He said the Chhattarpur Mandir Road has about 250 shops, eateries and motels.

"MCD has failed to regularise several areas whereas Delhi government has failed to notify 351 roads in various parts of Delhi, as either commercial or mix-land use road," it alleged.

The CAIT has stressed the need for passing The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provision) Third Amendment Bill, which extends validity of the second Act 2011 beyond December 2017, in the current session of Parliament but before December 31.

The CAIT officials have also sought an appointment with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to discuss the matter, it said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today met Lt. Gov. Anil Baijal to discuss the sealing drive. Tiwari told Baijal that a "situation of confusion and chaos" has been created due to the drive, the Delhi BJP said in a statement. PTI KND VIT ABH .

