Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) The Shiv Sena will hold internal polls to elect its party president on January 23 which happens to be the birth anniversary of its founder (late) Bal Thackeray.

According to sources, incumbent Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will be re-elected at the party meeting to be held at Rang Sharda auditorium in suburban Mumbai, as there will be no other nomination for the post.

Uddhav Thackeray took charge as the party president on January 23, 2013, after the death of his father Bal Thackeray (86) in November 2012.

"Uddhav had refused the post of 'Shiv Sena Pramukh' saying it will be only Balasaheb who will remain as Pramukh or the chief. Uddhav dissolved the post of executive president which he served in Balasaheb's lifetime and took the post of 'Paksh Pramukh' (Shiv Sena party president)," sources said today.

Once the procedure of electing the party president is completed, Uddhavji will choose his new team.

"He may either retain the old team or give a chance to new faces," sources said.

The election will be held to comply with the Election Commission's (EC's) directives to political parties to hold internal organisational elections, according to sources. PTI MR NSK .

