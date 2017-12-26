Ponnani (Ker), Dec 26 (PTI) Six children drowned when a small country craft carrying them capsized in Kadukuzhi backwaters near here in Malappuram district today, police said.

The deceased were four girls and two boys and their bodies have been recovered.

Two others in the craft have been rescued and admitted to the intensive care unit of a nearby hospital, Ponnani Circle Inspector, Sunny Chacko told PTI, quoting initial information.

As per the information, there were eight persons in the country craft when it capsized, police said. PTI UD VS RC .

