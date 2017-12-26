Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party today attacked the government for not distributing warm clothes to children in government schools despite allocation of funds for it in the state budget.

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet said, "The (UP) government is repeatedly cancelling the tender pertaining to sweater, and the school children are waiting for sweater. It should not happen that children languish in false hope, and the tender process gets completed by May-June." The government, however, rebutted his comments and said that the sweaters will be distributed at the earliest and the state government was making every step in this direction.

"Why is Awhiles Dav worried so much? We have distributed the socks and shoes. If he had shown the same concern for the children earlier, then sweaters would had been distributed earlier. We had to see the colours, price and a host of other specifications (of sweaters)," Basic Education Minister Anaemia Causal told PIT.

The minister also said that she has pledged not to wear a sweater until it is distributed to children.

"If the opposition was so much concerned for the welfare of the children and the state, then the scene would had been completely different in the past 15 years," she said. PTI NAV DPB .

