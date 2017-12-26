8th Last Race: THE MYALL KING HANDICAP (abt 1600m) Aquaticaa (Mr.Waahiid Ali Khan, Mrs.Shaista Waahiid Ali Khan, Mr.Ayub Aga, Mr.Nishant A.Bhuse, Mr.Syed Nadeem Akhtar and Zohaa Films & Entertainment rep. M/s Sshaawn Horses And Sports Pvt.Ltd.) 55 R. Xaviers first, Timeless Treasure 58 crd 56 Nikhil Naidu second, Arion 62.5 crd 58.5 Rupal Singh third and Adriatic Sea 58.5 B. Mahesh fourth All Ran Won by Head, ½, and Neck Time: 1m 41.507 secs Tote: Rs 614/-for win, Rs 98/-, Rs 15/-, and Rs 15/- for places Fc: Rs 3025/- Shp: Rs 37/- Thp : 37/- Tanala: Rs 6362/- Favourtie: Thisyearslove Winner Trained by: D M David.

-- Treble (i) Rs 1788/- Treble (ii) Rs 2293/- Treble (iii) Rs 4130/- -- Consolation Rs 1998/- 70% Jackpot Rs 238875/- (carried over) 1 CDT Rs 971/- 2 CDT Rs 2762/- 3 CDT Rs 185/- 4 CDT Rs 173/-

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.