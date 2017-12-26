New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Chennai-based optical retail chain Specsmakers today said it has raised USD 10 million (about Rs 65 crore) from existing and individual investors led by Eight Roads Ventures India.

Existing investors included Fulcrum Venture India, Atma Ram Family Office, the company said in a statement.

The company has over 110 stores in Chennai, Bengaluru and and Madurai.

Specsmakers CEO Pratik Shah said the investment would be used for expansion in other key cities and become a national brand with deep store penetration.

"We believe that Eight Roads is an ideal partner for Specsmakers in the next phase of our growth, with their strong local capabilities, global insights, and network, and focus on long-term value," Shah said. PTI PRJ ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.