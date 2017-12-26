Madurai, Dec 26 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a ten-year-old girl, were killed and one injured when their car went out of control after a tyre burst and fell into a roadside pit, near Melur, 30 km from here, police said today.

The occupants were on their way to Tirunelveli from Moulivakkam near Chennai when the mishap occurred yesterday.

The front tyre of the car burst and the vehicle hit a boulder on the roadside, overturned and fell into a pit.

The deceased have been identified as Antony Christopher (46), his wife, and a 10-year-old daughter.

While the father died on the way to hospital, the wife and daughter succumbed to injuries at a government hospital today, police said.

The condition of the injured 14-year-old daughter is stated to be serious, police added. PTI SSN BN .

