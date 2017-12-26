Raipur, Dec 26 (PTI) A 24-year-old widow was allegedly raped by four men here and all the accused have been arrested, a police officer said today.

The four men allegedly raped the widow near a railway yard in Kapa area on December 23, the officer said.

The accused - Suresh Sahu (24), Harish Chandrakar (25), Trinath Mahanand (24) and Vinay Yadav (24) - were arrested yesterday, he said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the woman, who works at a hotel, was in a relationship with Sahu. He took her to a deserted place in Kapa area and allegedly raped her, the officer said.

Hearing her scream, the three other accused reached the place and threatened Sahu, who fled the spot. After that, the three men allegedly raped her, he said.

The three accused also threatened the woman with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone, he said.

The victim reached the Pandri Police Station to file a complaint on Sunday, following which a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said adding that a probe was on. PTI TKP NRB ABH .

