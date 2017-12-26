Jhunjhunu, Dec 26 (PTI) Former CPM national general secretary Prakash Karat said today that his party will outline the framework for a movement against what he called were the Centre's "anti-farmer and communal policies".

He also accused the state government of promoting communalism in the name of cow vigilantism.

Talking to reporters here on the sidelines of the CPMÂ’s three-day 22nd state level meeting, Karat accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre and the BJP governments in states of being anti-farmer and claimed they had failed in delivering at all fronts.

"The meeting will outline a framework to start a movement against the Centre's anti-farmer and communal policy," he said.

Karat said that BJP led central government had completed three-and-a-half years in power, but failed to fulfil the promises made.

He blamed the BJP government in Rajasthan for privatising public entities and claimed that its policies and amendments in labour laws, public food distribution and medical sectors were leading to harassment of the people.

The government was supporting communalism in the name of cow vigilantism, he added. PTI CORR AG ADS .

