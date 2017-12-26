Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman Maoist, who was operating in Maharashtra, has surrendered before Nirmal district police in Telangana.

P Padma, a native of Morriguda village of Nirmal district, surrendered before the police yesterday, a senior police official said today.

"Around four-years back she got introduced with CPI Maoists through one S Seetha and since May 2014 she was working in Sirvancha dalam of CPI Maoists and carried a short weapon," Nirmal district Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier said.

After her surrender, she told police that following an exchange of fire between Sirvancha dalam members and Maharashtra police in a forest area of Gadchiroli district on December 6, (in which she also participated), eight members of the dalam including the dalam commander had died, the SP said.

Six others including herself escaped from the exchange of fire and she came back to her village on December 18 and subsequently surrendered before the police, the SP said. PTI VVK NRB .

