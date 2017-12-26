New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Yepzon Oy, a Finnish technology startup, has launched its range of safety devices for consumers in the country with prices starting at Rs 3,999.

The devices allow the users to send their location to their loved ones with the click of a button. These will be available via e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.

Ashish Deswal, CEO of Yepzon Enterprises India, said the products are designed for various user groups like children, women and elderly.

In India, the company has already sold about 5,000 units under pilot testing and now aims to sell about 30,000 units of these safety devices a month, he added.

****************** Prataap Snacks launches Rich Feast * Snack foods company Prataap Snacks today launched its new brand Rich Feast, marking entry into sweet snacks through its wholly-owned subsidiary.

The first product under the new brand is 'Yum Pie' sponge cake and the company has set up a manufacturing plant by its wholly owned subsidiary Pure n Sure Food Bites in Indore to manage the production of Yum-Pie, Prataap Snacks said in a statement.

"Our new brand marks our entry into sweet snacks category where we see a lot of untapped growth opportunity," Amit Kumat, MD and CEO, Prataap Snacks said.

****************** Dabur launches fruit-based mocktails * Dabur India Ltd today announced the launch of packaged fruit-based mocktails in a ready-to-drink format under the Real brand.

The Real mocktails have been launched in two variants Â– Virgin Mary and Virgin Pina Colada available in 1-litre tetrapaks, priced at Rs 110, Dabur India said in a statement.

"Our understanding of Indian consumers taste palate and preferences has helped us stay ahead of the curve in satisfying their needs," Dabur India Marketing Head-Foods, Mayank Kumar said.

****************** Truebil rewards its 5,000th customer * Online marketplace for used vehicles Truebil today said it rewarded its 5,000th customer across its direct stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru between December 18 and 22 with a car for free through a special festive campaign.

It marks an important step on a long journey that has given us extremely valuable business lessons and helped develop a great relationship with each one of our valued customers," Shubh Bansal, Co-founder and Marketing Head Truebil said. PTI SR PRJ SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.