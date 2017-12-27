Dhaka, Dec 27 (PTI Two Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed today after they collided mid-air near southeastern coastline of the country.

All the four pilots managed to eject safely.

The Air Force is yet to issue a statement but officials preferring anonymity said poor visibility could have caused the collision. One of the two aircraft crashed on an open field at the Maheshkhali offshore island.

"What I could tell you that all the four pilots are safe and one of the craft entirely damaged as it crashed," an Air Force official said.

Residents in the neighbourhood said one of the aircraft crashed on a paddy field. PTI AR NSA .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.