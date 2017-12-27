New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A total of 21 incidents of attacks on Indian students in 10 countries have come to the government's notice during 2017, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Out of 21, nine were reported from Poland this year, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said while replying to a written question.

Indian missions are in regular contact with foreign governments, universities and educational institutions, Indian student associations and community organisations and take all possible measures to provide assistance to Indian students in foreign countries, as and when such issues arise, Singh said.

The minister also said as of December 19, this year, over 5.6 lakh Indian students were studying in foreign universities. PTI PYK ASK ASK .

