Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) A 4-year-old boy went missing from the Ulhasnagar town in the district yesterday, police said.

As per the complaint lodged by the boy's mother, he was playing outside the house with his elder brother yesterday afternoon. After some time the elder brother came in, and when she called the boy, he was nowhere to be seen.

Police have launched a search. PTI COR KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.