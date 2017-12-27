Greater Noida, Dec 27 (PTI) The local administration along with Air Force officials today bulldozed unauthorised construction on 40 acres of land in the Nangla Nangli village, an officer said.

The India Air Force (IAF) land was encroached on by colonizers, he added.

The High Court had directed the district administration to identify the air force land allotted decades ago. Several acres of land was grabbed by colonizers and illegal colonies developed.

District Magistrate BN Singh said that the drive will continue tomorrow and the rest of the land too would be cleared of encroachments.

The High Court in an order delivered on a PIL had directed the district administration to provide possession of land to air force after identification and removal of encroachments. PTI CORR ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.