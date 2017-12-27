New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) As many as 470 agri markets in 14 states/UTs have been linked with the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) portal and have recorded trade of 144.3 lakh tonnes of farm commodities worth Rs 35,816 crore so far.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said the government is implementing the National Agriculture Market Scheme, known as e-NAM, from April 14, 2016 in order to provide remunerative prices to farmers.

The scheme aims to create a web-based unified agri marketing portal for inter market and inter state trading of farm produce, he said, adding that this programme would help in better realisation to farmers through transparent bidding process and online discovery of prices.

"As per approved scheme, 585 markets across the country are to be integrated by March 2018. At present, 470 markets across 14 States/UTs have been integrated with e-NAM portal," Singh said.

As on December 18, 2017, the minister said "a total of 144.30 lakh tonnes of various agricultural commodities worth Rs 35,816.66 crore have been traded on the e-NAM portal".

So far 67,75,650 farmers/sellers have been registered.

"It is seen that the nature of auction is improving and this has definitely benefited the farmers," Singh said.

He said the e-NAM is an innovative scheme to revolutionise agri-mandies by ensuring better price recovery, bringing in transparency and competition to enable farmers to get improved remuneration for their produce moving towards 'One Nation One Market'. PTI MJH MR .

