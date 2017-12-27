New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) As many as 4,886 inmates had died in various jails of the country between 2014 and 2016, Parliament was informed today.

"A total of 1,701, 1,584 and 1,601 inmates died in various jails in the country due to various causes in the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively," Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said, replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

He added that 194, 115 and 136 prison inmates had died due to unnatural causes in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

As against the total capacity of 3,80,876 inmates, 4,33,003 inmates were lodged in various prisons of the country, including the Tihar jail in New Delhi, at the end of 2016, Ahir said. PTI ACB RC .

