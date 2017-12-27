Noida, Dec 27 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy went missing from outside his house following which a complaint was lodged at sector 20 police station here, police said.

"Sector 19 A block resident Manas was missing since yesterday and his uncle lodged a missing person report at sector 20 police station today. The boy is a class 4 student.

His uncle suspected kidnapping," a police official said.

A case has been lodged against unknown persons, the official added. PTI CORR ADS .

