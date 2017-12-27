New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today alleged that the BJP was using the office of the Lieutenant Governor to obstruct in the works of the Delhi government, a day after Anil Baijal shot down its ambitious proposal to "home deliver" basic public services.

LG Baijal had yesterday sent back to the Delhi government a proposal for doorstep delivery of basic public services such as driving licences, caste certificates and water connections for reconsideration.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who had termed the LG's move as a "huge setback" to AAP government's efforts towards providing a graft-free governance, today took to Twitter to lambaste the BJP, wondering why the saffron party wanted to "destroy" Delhi.

"The BJP is getting sealing (drive) across Delhi. The BJP has got the doorstep delivery proposal of government's services rejected. The BJP has tried to stop the file of mohalla clinics through the LG.

"Why does the BJP want to destroy Delhi?" he tweeted.

Labour Minister and AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said the LG's decision to return the proposal "defied logic".

"The BJP is resorting to dirty politics and taking help of the Lt Governor's office," he claimed.

Rai alleged that the Delhi BJP leaders cared little for the city and their motto was to keep obstructing the works being done by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The Delhi Cabinet had approved the proposal for doorstep delivery of essential public services last month and sent it for approval to the LG. PTI BUN PR KIS .

