Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in association with KPC Medical College and Hospital, launched its four-day 11th Global Health Summit here today.

The objective of this drive is to enhance skills, exchange of knowledge and making quality healthcare affordable and accessible to all people, said Gautam Samadder, President Elect of AAPI, USA.

To support this endeavor, AAPI brought together the best minds in medicine from India and the United States to collaborate and develop cutting edge, practical and India centric solutions, he said.

The major initiatives comprises, engaging with Healthcare professionals and Government of West Bengal in collaboration with Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare and several leading professional bodies.

A Police Training Camp was also held at KPC Medical College and Hospital here to strengthen awareness on road safety and arrest the growing number of fatalities due to road accidents.

AAPI in collaboration with several leading experts from India has also developed the treatment and management guidelines for head injury.

AAPI also lauded the state government for cooperation in implementing its guidelines to reduce road accidents and mortality. PTI AKB RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.