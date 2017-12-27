Ahead of new year, 3 held in Noida for smuggling liquor from
By PTI | Published: 27th December 2017 07:07 PM |
Last Updated: 27th December 2017 07:16 PM | A+A A- |
Haryana Noida (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) In a pre-new year swoop on liquor peddlers, Noida police today said they have seized 50 cartons of alcohol being smuggled from Haryana and arrested three people transporting the consignment.
Two cars -- a luxury sedan and a sedan -- which were used to ferry the cartons were also impounded near Harola in Sector 5 by officials of Sector 20 police station, officials said.
Three people, identified as Rajdip, Moninder and Umesh, were arrested after 50 cartons of smuggled liquor was seized from their possession, a police officer said.
The trio has been booked under the provisions of the Excise Act and sent to jail, the officer added.
The difference in price fuels inter-state liquor smuggling in Uttar Pradesh, according to media reports, which claim that revenue losses due to such illegal transportation runs into several crores. PTI COR KIS KIS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.