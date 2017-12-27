Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) An organisation of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits said today that its members want to meet the Centre's special representative on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, in the Valley to brief him on the issues the community faces.

"Kashmiri Pandits were the real aborigines of Kashmir and for this reason the organisation has decided to meet him in the Valley," the All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) said in a statement here.

"If invited, we will meet him in Kashmir and brief him about the real picture of Kashmiri Pandits in the state." The APMCC said the organisation has been working in the Valley and can brief Sharma on the problems faced by them.

"Government of India and Sharma will have to take Kashmiri Pandits into confidence before submitting any final report," it said. PTI TAS ABH .

