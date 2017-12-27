Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat arrived here today on a 3-day visit to Eastern command.

He was received at the Fort William by the Eastern army commander Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna, a defence press release here said.

The army chief will have interactions with the officers at the Eastern Command Headquarters here.

He will visit army formations in Nagaland, Manipur and Upper Assam, it said adding that he will interact with army formation commanders there as well as with civil administration. PTI SUN RG .

