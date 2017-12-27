Itanagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra today flagged off a 'Goodwill Car Rally' from Raj Bhavan here.

The 24 participants of the rally, organised by the Sainik School Imphal Alumni Association (SSIAA), would reach Manipur from here via Assam and Nagaland culminating at the school in Imphal on December 29.

The rally comprised nine cars.

The governor appreciated the spirit of the SSIAA members for being present on the occasion by overcoming the challenges of distance, time paucity, pressing engagements and pecuniary constraints.

Mishra expressed hope that the rally would reinforce the spirit of integrity and bonhomie in the north eastern region, and act as a cementing force between the people. PTI UPL SBN .

