poor Lucknow, Dec 27 (PTI) With cold wave conditions intensifying grip over the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed all district magistrates to ensure adequate system was put in place for the poor and homeless.

Weather in Uttar Pradesh today continued to remain dry with state capital Lucknow recording a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, officials said.

The weather was likely to remain dry during the next couple of day, the meteorological department said and warned that dense to very dense fog was expected at isolated places over the state.

"The officials have been directed that continuous monitoring of relief work be carried out," an official statement by the UP government said.

Till today as many as 23,657 bonfires have been lit in the state, while 1.64 lakh blankets distributed free of cost, the statement said.

It added that the government has come up with 708 'rain basera' (night shelter homes)" The maximum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, amid shallow fog in the city.

Bahraich and Muzaffarnagar, both recorded a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius each, the weather officials said.

Sultanpur, in UP east, witnessed a low of 6 degrees Celsius, while Lakhimpur recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, the MeT official said. PTI NAV KIS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.