Phagwara, Dec 27 (PTI) A 34-year-old auto driver allegedly committed suicide here, police said today.

Investigating Officer (IO) of the Satnampura police station Hans Raj identified the deceased as Narinder Kumar of local Gobindpura mohalla.

He said that Kumar committed suicide at his house by consuming something poisonous last night. The cause of suicide was being ascertained, he added.

The body was handed over to family after post-mortem examination and a case under Section 174 CrPc was registered, he said. PTI cor VSD ADS .

