New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Barley prices recouped by Rs 11 to Rs 1,535 per quintal in futures trade today on short covering by participants at prevailing levels supported by upbeat physical sentiment.

Marketmen said recovery in futures prices following lower levels buying by speculators amid pick-up in demand for beer makers triggered by falling supplies from growing regions in spot markets, mainly enthused the trading sentiment in futures trade.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange platform, barley delivery for the April month contract improved by Rs 11 or 0.72 per cent to Rs 1,535 per quintal, with a business turnover of 240 open lots. PTI SDG SDO ANU .

