Sagar Island (WB), Dec 27 (PTI) The West Bengal government will give away 74 per cent share to the Centre to build a new major port in Tajpur as it will build a bridge over the Muriganga river to help pilgrims visiting Sagar Island, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today.

The Centre has agreed to the state government's proposal and work for the bridge will start soon, she said.

"We have decided to give a share of 74 per cent of the Tajpur Port project to the Centre only because it has agreed to build a bridge over the Muriganga river in South 24 Parganas district. We could have finished this big project single-handedly and earned a lot," Banerjee said at a public meeting held at Rudrapur here.

"There is a need to build a bridge on Muriganga river.

It is quite difficult for the several thousands of people coming to the Gangasagar Mela to cross the river and come to Sagar Island. To reach the Kumbh Mela people have road and rail facilities but for Gangasagar Mela pilgrims have to cross the river which is risky," she said.

Annually around 20-30 lakh pilgrims pay a visit to the Sagar Island to take a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal.

People have to take the ferry from Lot no 8 to reach Kachuberia, the landing point on Sagar Island after travelling almost 3.5 km on Muriganga river.

"We want the work to be initiated quickly," the chief minister added. PTI SCH KK MR .

