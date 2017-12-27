Tripura Agartala, Dec 27 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Tripura today held 'Parivartan sabhaÂ’ (Meeting for change) in all the 60-Assembly constituencies of the state where election is due early next year.

"The main focus of the meetings were to expose ruling CPI-M for its misrule in the state for the last 25 years and a terror let loose by the party to eliminate the political opposition", BJP Media in-charge Victor Shome told reporters.

"More than 1, 70,000 people attended the meeting throughout the state, which is more than expectation", Shome claimed.

"BJP must wrest power from Left Front. People would reject them for their misrule in last 25 years. BJP cannot be resisted by violence let loose by CPI-M. We must free people from the clutches of the misrule of the CPI-M party", BJP Tripura unit president Biplab Deb said.

Shome said, Himanta Biswa Sharma, the chairperson of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and Assam Finance minister, who was appointed as the in-charge of election in Tripura would hold a public meeting at Dhanpur in Sipahijala district tomorrow.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is the sitting MLA from Dhanpur constituency.

He said, in last two days 37 MLAs from neighbouring Assam have arrived in the state to participate in election campaign. PTI JOY RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.