Blast in Saint Petersburg injuries four, say officials
Moscow, Dec 27 (AFP) An explosion at a supermarket in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg injured several people today, officials said.
A probe was launched after "an unidentified object" exploded, Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told RIA-Novosti. "Four people have been hospitalised." Police said the blast occurred in a supermarket northeast of the city centre. (AFP) NSA .
