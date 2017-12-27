New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Delhi-based point of sales provider BondPOS IT Services is targeting one lakh subscribers within three years.

The Delhi-based start-up further said it is planning to raise seed funding through VC's or angel investors to fast track the growth process.

The company has also released an entirely free POS solution as part of their new Bronze Plan, which offers a free lifetime subscription to the software.

"The freeware software has been launched primarily so that everydaygrocery and chemist shops can keep record of each product they sell and can get a detailed GST report auto generated from the POS software," the company said.

************* India First Life Insurance launches ad campaign * IndiaFirst Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank and Legal and General, UK, has launched an advertising campaign titled, 'Because Life is Full of Certainties'.

'Because Life is Full of Certainties', the company said is a "proposition that seeks to appeal to customers' own reasoning" by advocating prudence in planning for events or life goals that have a greater likelihood of happening.

"This is a step away from the generally promoted outlook to insurance that hinges on a person's fear of the unknown," it said in a statement.

Headquartered in Mumbai, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, with a paid-up share capital of Rs 625 crore, is one of the country's youngest life insurer.

************* Numero Uno plans expansion, to open 36 stores * Denim brand Numero Uno today said it will expand in southern and western market by opening 36 stores with an overall investment of over 10 crore.

The company on completion of its 30 years is looking at a revenue growth of 15-20 per cent on account of the expansion, Numero Uno said in a statement.

"We would be opening 12-15 stores per year for the next three years, mostly in South and West India considering less presence in those regions," Numero Uno Clothing Ltd CMD Narinder Singh Dhingra said.

************* Rent It Bae expands services to 11 cities * Fashion rental portal Rent It Bae today said it has expanded its services to 11 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The users can rent brands and designer labels for four days or more at 10 per cent to 15 per cent of the retail price, the company said in a statement.

The rental services are also in Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Indore.

"India is a strong market for rentals, especially in cities like Chandigarh and Ludhiana where people are susceptible to rental clothing," Rent It Bae Co-founder and CEO Aanchal Saini said.

************* Samsung India launches 'Level In ANC earphone' * Samsung India today said it has launched 'Level In ANC earphone', featuring active noise cancellation (ANC).

The earphone comes with metal finish and provides an immersive music experience for consumers, the company said in a statement.

"Striking a sublime balance between aesthetic and acoustic technology, Level In ANC should be a definite delight for our consumers," Asim Warsi, Global Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said.

************* Fitness League of India raises USD 500,000 in funding * Fitness League of India today said it has raised USD 500,000 in its first round of funding from franchise and retail solution company Franchise India along with other investors.

The league will have a prize money of over Rs 3 crore for both men and women.

"We wanted to break that stereotype and revolutionise the Indian fitness industry by giving people the opportunity to showcase their fitness levels especially women," said Tarun Gill, who started the event. PTI NKD PRJ SBT .

