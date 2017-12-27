New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Cardamom prices traded higher by 0.70 per cent to Rs 1,105 per kg in futures trade today as participants built up fresh positions amid upsurge in domestic as well as exports demand at the spot market.

Besides, tight stock position on fall in arrivals from major producing regions supported the price uptrend.

In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, cardamom for delivery in January traded higher by Rs 7.70, or 0.70 per cent to Rs 1,105 per kg in business turnover of 37 lots.

Similarly, the contract for February delivery was trading at Rs 1,120, up 0.19 per cent, or Rs 2.10 with trading volume of just one lot.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after uptick in domestic as well as exports demand in the physical market against restricted supplies from producing belts mainly led to the rise in cardamom prices at futures trade. PTI DP DPL ANU .

