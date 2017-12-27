Kochi, Dec 27 (PTI) A visiting team of central government officials today took stock of the devastation caused by cyclone Okchi in the coastal areas of Kerala's Ernakulam district.

The delegation comprising officials from Central Water Commission and Drinking Water and Sanitation also visited fishing harbours at Munambam and Thoppumpady, Kannamaly, Chellanam and Vypin.

Before commencing their visit to the affected areas, the team was briefed by the district administration about the loss suffered in various sectors due to the calamity.

The officials were briefed about the damage to houses, boats, fishery equipment, farming, road and drinking water facilities.

They were also informed about the loss of lives in the coastal areas due to the cyclone, district officials said.

An estimated loss of Rs 3015.55 lakh has been reported in various sectors in the district due to the cyclone.

The team also held discussions with Ernakulam MP K V Thomas, K J Maxi MLA, S Sarma and leaders of various fishermen organisations and representatives of boat owners. PTI TGB BN .

