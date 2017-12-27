Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) On the second leg of his latest visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Centre's special representative Dineshwar Sharma today met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here and briefed her about his consultations with a cross-section of the society.

Shortly after reaching here from Kashmir, where he met various delegations, Sharma called on Mufti here, an official spokesman said.

During the meeting, Sharma briefed the chief minister about his consultations with a cross section of the society, he added. PTI TAS ADS .

