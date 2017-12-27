New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A cinema hall manager was allegedly beaten up by a group of bouncers after he refused to allow them watch a movie free of cost, the police said today.

The incident was reported from northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The cinema hall is located in North Square Mall which also houses several clubs and lounges. It is suspected that the accused are employees of a club in the mall.

Arun Kumar, who is in his late 20s, was in his office when a security guard informed him that three-four men were creating a ruckus and wanted to watch a movie, said a senior police officer.

When he went to the entrance, the men, who were under the influence of alcohol, demanded that they be allowed to watch a movie free of cost. Kumar tried to explain to them that it was not possible.

After a few minutes, the accused returned and started abusing the manager. They also thrashed him. A couple of other staffers who intervened were also thrashed, the police said.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the premises. Police have registered a case. PTI SLB SMN .

