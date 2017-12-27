New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) proposed ban on display of meat outside eateries today drew a sharp reaction from the Congress while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) treaded a cautious path.

The proposal was brought in the SDMC House in its recent meeting, which approved it, Leader of House Shikha Rai told PTI when contacted.

She said hygiene and "sentiments of people affected by the sight" of meat were the main reasons behind the move.

Abhishek Dutt, Congress councillor and leader of his party in the SDMC house, described the move as interference in people's personal lives.

"This is an interference in people's personal lives. Just because the BJP has majority in the house they cannot make such dictatorial decisions. If it's related to hygiene they should challan those flouting rules. What is the need for bringing in such a blanket ban?" he said.

Dutt said the Congress had opposed the move but due to BJP's majority in the House it's happening.

AAP reacted cautiously to the move.

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, a party spokesperson, said the proposal should be discussed. "AAP councillors will share their views on the matter," he said.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi BJP spokesperson, said that it is measure from the public health angle and maintained that there will no be curbs on sale of non-vegetarian food.

"Till now, it is a proposal in SDMC. The display of food outside the shop often creates nausea for passersby. It is a measure being proposed from public health angle. However, there will be no curb on the sale of non-vegetarian food," Kapoor said.

South Delhi is home to several eateries and restaurants selling meat products in places such as Hauz Khas, New Friends' Colony, Kamal Cinema in Safdarjung Green Park, Amar Colony Market near Lajpat Nagar. PTI VIT SLB SBR KIS .

