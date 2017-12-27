New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Congress today nominated Karan Singh Yadav as the party's candidate for the by-election to the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan.

The by-election has been necessitated following the death of BJP MP Chand Nath, who had defeated Jitendra Singh in the 2014 Lok Sabha election by a margin of over 2.8 lakh votes.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the candidature of Karan Singh Yadav as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Lok Sabha from Alwar parliamentary constituency," a statement from party's central election committee in-charge Oscar Fernandes said.

A doctor by profession, Yadav has been a former MP from Alwar in 2004 when he defeated Chand Nath. He has also been a two-time MLA from Behrod.

The schedule for the bypolls to Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh assembly seat in Rajasthan are likely to be declared in the first week of January. PTI SKC SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.