Amethi (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) The Amethi district Congress Committee will celebrate the 133rd foundation day of the party on Thursday in presence of district chief Yogendra Mishra and Rahul Gandhi's representative Chandra Kant Dubey, a spokesperson said.

Party spokesperson Anil Singh said that all the frontal organizations of the 133-year-old party will attend the celebrations with enthusiasm.

Amethi is represented by Congress president Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. It will be first such celebration after be came the party president. PTI CORR ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.