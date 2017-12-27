New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Coriander prices fell 1.87 per cent to Rs 5,501 a quintal in futures market today as participants cut bets amid muted domestic and export demand against ample stocks position.

Profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on traders' sentiment.

At National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander futures prices for delivery in January declined by Rs 105, or 1.87 per cent, to Rs 5,501 per quintal, with an open interest of 35,550 lots.

Similarly, rates for April were trading lower by Rs 101, or 1.57 per cent, at Rs 6,320 per quintal in 13,390 lots.

Market analysts attributed the fall to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions.

PTI DP DPL MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.