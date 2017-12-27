Tezpur (Assam), Dec 27 (PTI) Dabur India Ltd today inaugurated a skill development centre for women here, as part of the company's CSR campaign.

The vocational training centre, set up at Dhekidol Village in Sonitpur district, will start with a six-month course on stitching and tailoring, the company said.

"Providing vocational training, we feel, will not only bridge the gap between skilled and unskilled labour but also help the rural women with better employment and self-employment opportunities," said A Sudhakar, head, Corporate Social Responsibility, Dabur India.

The unit will be run by the company's CSR arm, Jivanti Welfare and Charitable Trust.

The programmes that will be offered have been devised after detailed discussions with community members and keeping in mind specific needs and sensitivities, Sudhakar said.

In the future, Dabur India plans to add a number of vocational training courses such as beautician training, computer education and English language speaking, he said.

The company runs 12 such centres in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, where 510 girls successfully completed training in various courses during 2016-17, Sudhakar added. PTI CORR ESB RBT .

