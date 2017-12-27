Kohima, Dec 27 (PTI) The Rengma Nagas today launched an indefinite dharna demanding that Tseminyu sub-division be declared a full fledged district.

Tseminyu is presently a sub-division of Kohima district administered by Additional Deputy Commissioner.

The dharna was launched in front of the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Tseminyu.

The apex body of the tribe, Rengma Hoho had organised a mass rally in July last and submitted a memorandum to the State Government demanding a separate Tseminyu district.

The indefinite peaceful dharna is being spearheaded by youth body Rengma Selo Zi and students body Rengma StudentsÂ’ Union in support of Tseminyu district.

The Nagaland government on December 22 had declared Noklak sub-division of Tuensang district as a full-fledged district.

The dharna would continue until the Rengmas dream for a separate district is achieved, stated the youth president of Rengmo Selo Zi, Kenneth Kath.

The agitators also held placards some of which read, "Tseminyu sub-division is matured enough to be given district", "Denying a district to Rengmas is denying our right", "Enough of being the oldest sub-division, we want to be the latest district".

The two organization also appealed to all section of society to support the cause of the Rengmas.

The intention of the organizations is not to create any violence and chaos, but sit in "grief to show that justice is not done to the Rengmas," the two bodies said. PTI NBS RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.