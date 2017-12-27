New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old electrician was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his roommate in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar, the police said today, Gaurav's body was found this morning at the banquet hall where he worked. A brick that was used to kill him was also found from the spot, they added.

Police said that Gaurav's head was brutally smashed with the brick and it was difficult to identify him.

During investigation, it was found that Gaurav's roommate has been missing, which has led the police to believe that he might be involved in the brutal killing.

Police are probing various angles in the matter, including the accused person's objection to Gaurav's friendship with his wife. PTI SLB SMN .

