New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh government over 32 patients reportedly being operated for eye surgeries under torchlight at a primary health centre in Unnao district.

The NHRC taking suo motu cognisance of the case has issued the notice to the state's chief secretary and sought details in the matter.

The Commission today observed that the content of the media reports reveal "negligence on the part of the doctors and are a sad commentary on the status of infrastructure facilities available in the hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, particularly non-availability of backup power supply in the hospital, especially in the operation theatre".

The NHRC has asked the state to furnish the "details of the 32 persons (or any other number), names, address and phone number who were operated on December 25 at the centre".

It has also asked if the "operated persons (specify each one of them) have been able to see normally/clearly after the operation" as also what action had been taken against the doctors and the hospital management for performing cataract operations in torch's light.

"In case of power break down in the hospital, what alternative source of light is used to overcome darkness," it has also asked the state government.

According to the media reports, when the procedure for surgeries began, the power supply to the primary health care centre "failed but instead of stopping the surgery, the doctors went ahead with the operations under the light of torch".

The incident prompted authorities to transfer the district's top health official and to suspend a doctor for negligence and violation of norms. PTI KND KIS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.