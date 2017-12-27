(Eds: Adds details) Noida, Dec 27 (PTI) The father of the two teenage sisters, who were found hanging from a tree outside their home in a village here, today accused his three relatives of killing them following which an FIR was registered, police said.

Initially, the deaths were suspected to be suicides.

Sector 49 police station in-charge Pankaj Pant said Kulbhushan, the father of the teenagers, has filed a complaint against his relatives - Rishi, Ravi and Rohit - accusing them of killing Laxmi (18) and Nisha (14).

An FIR has been registered based on the complaint, Pant said.

Kulbhushan has alleged that Laxmi had eloped from their home and went to Rishi's son, Ravi, in Mumbai.

Pant said a police investigation found that Laxmi and Ravi were in love.

People have been detained for questioning and all angles, including honour killing, were being probed, he said.

Pant said the post-mortem examination of the siblings found they died because of hanging. PTI CORR AAR ABH ADS ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.