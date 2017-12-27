Greater Noida, Dec 27 (PTI) The father of two teenage sisters, who were found hanging outside their house here, today lodged a police complaint against three relatives, accusing them of killing his daughters, police said today.

Yesterday, the bodies of Laxmi (18) and Nisha (14) were found outside their house in Sector 49.

Today, Kulbhushan, lodged a police complaint against three of his relatives, accusing them of killing his daughters, Sector 49 Police Station In-charge Pankaj Pant said.

According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was hanging, he added.

Kulbhushan alleged that a few days ago Laxmi had eloped a to Mumbai with the son of one his relatives and returned sometime later, the police official said, that the two were in love.

The official said investigators were probing all possible angles, including honour killing, and the police had detained some people for questioning. PTI CORR AAR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.