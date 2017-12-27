Visakhapatnam, Dec 27 (PTI) Fewer crimes were reported in Visakhapatnam city in 2017 compared to the last year, police said today.

Deputy Commissioner of Police T Ravi Kumar Murthy said that 6,476 cases were registered in 2017 against 6,670 cases in 2016 and 5,708 cases in 2015.

As many as 39 murders were reported in 2017, against 33 in 2016 and 23 in 2015, he said.

The number of cases of crimes against women increased to 997 in 2017, against 931 in 2016 and 817 in 2015.

As many as 705 `white collar offences' (frauds and other crimes) were reported in 2017, against 660 of 2016 and 579 in 2015.

Crimes related to property such as theft and robbery decreased. Number of robberies fell from 43 in 2016 to 38 in 2017, thanks to better surveillance, the DCP said.

As many as 327 persons died in road accidents and 1,446 were injured, against 370 deaths and 1,502 injured persons last year.

There were 28,570 drunken driving cases in 2017, against 19,565 last year. PTI CORR KRK .

