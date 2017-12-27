London, Dec 27 (PTI) A brawl broke out between knife- wielding "rival" gangs at a busy east London shopping centre during the Boxing Day sales, police said today.

Dramatic footage posted on social media showed cops confronting the hooded youths as they clashed at Westfield Stratford yesterday.

Two police officers were injured and taken to hospital.

The Met Police confirmed 11 people had been arrested for a range of different offences.

They also tweeted out a photo of two knives that were recovered after the brawl.

Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated on the day after Christmas Day. PTI HSR NSA .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.