Ramanathapuram(TN), Dec 27 (PTI)Five fishermen struggling in the sea after a sudden whirlwind toppled their country boat were today rescued off Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi coast by fellow fishermen.

The fishermen had put out to sea off Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi when the whirlwind struck, damaging the boat, Ramanathapuram district fishermen association president S P Rayappan said.

They were seen struggling in the sea by another group of fishermen, who brought them to the shore in two boats, he said adding the fishing equipment was swept away. PTI CORR/SSN SS .

