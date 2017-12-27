Andal (WB), Dec 27 (PTI) Five foot over bridges would soon come up in Bengal's West Burdwan district to benefit the local residents.

Laying foundation stone for the construction of five foot over bridges at Andal Gram crossing and four other places in the district on NH-2 here, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo said the work under National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was expected to be completed within six to eight months.

The foot over bridges would be constructed at Bamna, Chanda, Bansra, Andal Gram and Banskopa crossings under West Burdwan district by the NHAI at an allocated fund of Rs 18 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister, who also represents Asansol Parliamentary Constituency, informed that there was a long standing demand from local people for such foot over bridges.

"Acting on personal requests by some local people, I took an initiative on the issue. I took up the matter with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who finally approved construction of these five foot over bridges," Supriyo said.

The minister also felt completion of these foot over bridges would ensure local people road safety to a greater extent. PTI AKB RG .

