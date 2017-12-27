Congress deferment Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) The Osmania University (OU) today asked students and faculty members to put behind the deferment of the Indian Science Congress, supposed to be hosted by the varsity next month, and remain focussed on academics.

OU Vice Chancellor S. Ramachandram said they could have conducted the event without any glitches and that the preparations were in the advanced stage.

The Science Congress, which was scheduled to be held in the university from January 3 to 7 next year, was put off indefinitely due to security-related issues.

"Prof. S. Ramachandram, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University, has appealed to the students, faculty and staff to remain focused on academics and put behind the postponement of the 105th Indian Science Congress," a OU release said today.

The VC said the varsity had been preparing to conduct the event with utmost sincerity and had galvanised the entire teaching and non-teaching community to host it.

"Preparations were in an advanced stage and we could have conducted the event without any glitches," he said.

Thanking the students and staff for their support to the administration, the VC said the OU had withstood setbacks like the postponement of the Science Congress in its hundred year journey.

"The Vice Chancellor said the postponement has undoubtedly came as a setback and a disappointment. The varsity traversed a long way and has been ranked on the top both nationally and internationally and has weathered such setbacks," the release said.

The Indian Science Congress is an annual event usually held in the first week of January.

The last Science Congress was held at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh in January this year.

The VC urged all the stake-holders of the university not to believe false information being circulated on social media on the issue. PTI SJR NSK .

